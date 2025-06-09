Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 6/9/25: All In by Displace

Posted on June 9, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day is “All In” by Displace with some help from Eric Benny Bloom of Lettuce.

If you’ve been anywhere in Tampa’s music seen, you’ve encountered Displace, the saxophone- driven funk fusion ensemble known for their fun performances, improvisational prowess, and wildly diverse sonic palette. The Floridian four-piece effectively utilizes their extensive training in a variety of musical backgrounds to produce a truly eclectic blend of infectious pop melodies, complex jazz progressions, and danceable funk grooves.

Displace is:

  • Chris Sgammato: Lead Vocals / Saxophone / Guitar / Keytar
  • Kyle Sareyani: Lead Guitar / Keys / Flute / Vox
  • D Truth The Professional: Bass Guitar / Synth / Vox
  • Evan Thibeault: Acoustic and Electronic Drums

They are playing Hard Rock Cafe Tampa on Friday 6/27, The Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda on Saturday 7/5, and Dunedin Brewery with The HeadTones on Saturday 7/12 for Dunbrew’s 29th Anniversary

https://www.displacemusic.com

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

TwinkVision: Pride for All Ages – St. Pete Pride’s Family Day Shines Bright

St. Pete Pride’s Family Day returned to North Straub Park...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 6/6/25: Please Excuse the Dust by He Kindly

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 6, 2025...

“D-Day and the Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“So much of the progress that would define the 20th...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: