SOTD 6/9/25: All In by Displace

The WMNF Song of the Day is “All In” by Displace with some help from Eric Benny Bloom of Lettuce.

If you’ve been anywhere in Tampa’s music seen, you’ve encountered Displace, the saxophone- driven funk fusion ensemble known for their fun performances, improvisational prowess, and wildly diverse sonic palette. The Floridian four-piece effectively utilizes their extensive training in a variety of musical backgrounds to produce a truly eclectic blend of infectious pop melodies, complex jazz progressions, and danceable funk grooves.

Displace is:

Chris Sgammato : Lead Vocals / Saxophone / Guitar / Keytar

: Lead Vocals / Saxophone / Guitar / Keytar Kyle Sareyani: Lead Guitar / Keys / Flute / Vox

Lead Guitar / Keys / Flute / Vox D Truth The Professional : Bass Guitar / Synth / Vox

: Bass Guitar / Synth / Vox Evan Thibeault: Acoustic and Electronic Drums

They are playing Hard Rock Cafe Tampa on Friday 6/27, The Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda on Saturday 7/5, and Dunedin Brewery with The HeadTones on Saturday 7/12 for Dunbrew’s 29th Anniversary.

https://www.displacemusic.com