SOTD 7/1/25: Peace by Little Simz

Posted on July 1, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for July 1, 2025 is “Peace” by Little Simz.

Simbiatu “Simbi” Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, better known by her stage name Little Simz, is a British rapper and actress. Ajikawo was born in Islington, London, to Nigerian parents.

She studied at Highbury Fields School in London and also attended St Mary’s Youth Club in Upper Street, Islington, with pop stars Leona Lewis and Alexandra Burke. Simz has credited Mary’s Youth Club for its influence on her career, describing it as “the place where it all began for me … a second home”

“Peace” is off Little Simz’s most recent album Lotus that dropped on June 6.

Follower her: https://www.instagram.com/littlesimz/

