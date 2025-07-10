SOTD 7/10/25: Fire Sign by S.G. Goodman

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 10 is “Fire Sign” by S.G. Goodman.

S.G. Goodman is an American folk and country singer-songwriter from Hickman, Kentucky. She has released three studio albums, Old Time Feeling in 2020, Teeth Marks in 2022, and just recently Planting by the Signs. Goodman received the 2023 Emerging Artist of the Year award at the Americana Music Association Awards.

Planting by the Signs is a reminder of the Kentucky born and raised singer-songwriter’s razor-sharp lyricism, singular voice and seamless blend of indie rock and subtle rural influences.

Planting by the Signs was featured by NPR New Music Friday: The best albums out June 20

Goodman was recently interviewed by WMNF’s Marcie Finkelstein on her fabulous show, Words and Music.

Learn more: https://www.sggoodman.net