Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/10/25: Fire Sign by S.G. Goodman

Posted on July 10, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 10 is “Fire Sign” by S.G. Goodman.

S.G. Goodman is an American folk and country singer-songwriter from Hickman, Kentucky. She has released three studio albums, Old Time Feeling in 2020, Teeth Marks in 2022, and just recently Planting by the Signs. Goodman received the 2023 Emerging Artist of the Year award at the Americana Music Association Awards.

Planting by the Signs is a reminder of the Kentucky born and raised singer-songwriter’s razor-sharp lyricism, singular voice and seamless blend of indie rock and subtle rural influences.

Planting by the Signs was featured by NPR New Music Friday: The best albums out June 20

Goodman was recently interviewed by WMNF’s Marcie Finkelstein on her fabulous show, Words and Music.

Learn more: https://www.sggoodman.net

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Everglades wetlands
Everglades National Park considered ‘in danger’ by United Nations group

Listen: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or...

SOTD 7/9/25: Song Behind Those Tears by Canyon Lights [new single]

The WMNF Song of the day for July 9, 2025...

SOTD 7/8/25: BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 8, 2025...

Africa appeals to the diaspora

Allan Mulenga of Bantu Global Foundation is with Walter L....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Thursday
Player position: