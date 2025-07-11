SOTD 7/11/25: Abiding by Leroi Conroy [premiere]

Note: It is summer, which means, hot heat. And although WMNF SOTD is not supported by nor officially endorses any specific cold beverage manufacturers or distributors, here is your friendly reminder that today is Free Slurpee Day.

Nate Diggity Dawg with Leroi Conway and Soft Cuff LPs.

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 11, 2025 is “Abiding” by Leroi Conroy.

Steeped in equal parts golden age hip-hop sensibilities and lost ’60s and ’70s film scores, the debut LP from Leroi Conroy weighs in heavy and has been years in the making. The first two tracks from the album were released in 2017 as a 45, which were sampled in the years that followed by DJ Premier, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Macklemore, Phantogram, and more. But after its release, Terry Cole, aka Leroi Conroy, spent much of his time growing his indie soul label Colemine Records, which we play a lot at WMNF.

A Tiger’s Tale drops today. The album is conceptualized as a hypothetical soundtrack to an alternate telling of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

Drums are courtesy of Cole’s longtime collaborator Rob Houk and are truly the backbone of the record. And with a couple of features from Colemine artists such as SOTDer Kelly Finnigan and Jimmy James, the record is truly a family affair.

And let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the the cover art and vinyl!

Learn more at Colemine Records.