SOTD 7/14/25: Black Plums by Aesop Rock

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 14 is “Black Plums” by Aesop Rock. (Not to be confused with the more commercial A$AP Rocky).

Aesop Rock Credit: Alex Blackstock

Ian Matthias Bavitz, better known by his stage name Aesop Rock, is an American rapper and producer from Long Island, New York. He was at the forefront of the new wave of underground and alternative hip hop acts that emerged during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a 2010 retrospective, betterPropaganda ranked him at number 19 at the Top 100 Artists of the Decade.

Black Hole Superette is about the pull of the invisible (or all-too-visible) forces around us and the way they shape our psyches. From the fluorescent-colored energy drinks at the corner store to the patchwork blocks one must traverse to get there, the way your personality morphs throughout the day to the day or—in stale airport terminals—feels frozen in amber, this is an album about the small factors that comprise the immensity of life.

His new album Black Hole Superette is out now.

Walk around in a surreal depiction of the Black Hole Superette here.