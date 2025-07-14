Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/14/25: Black Plums by Aesop Rock

Posted on July 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 14 is “Black Plums” by Aesop Rock. (Not to be confused with the more commercial A$AP Rocky).

Aesop Rock Credit: Alex Blackstock 

Ian Matthias Bavitz, better known by his stage name Aesop Rock, is an American rapper and producer from Long Island, New York. He was at the forefront of the new wave of underground and alternative hip hop acts that emerged during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a 2010 retrospective, betterPropaganda ranked him at number 19 at the Top 100 Artists of the Decade.

Black Hole Superette is about the pull of the invisible (or all-too-visible) forces around us and the way they shape our psyches. From the fluorescent-colored energy drinks at the corner store to the patchwork blocks one must traverse to get there, the way your personality morphs throughout the day to the day or—in stale airport terminals—feels frozen in amber, this is an album about the small factors that comprise the immensity of life. 

His new album Black Hole Superette is out now. 

Walk around in a surreal depiction of the Black Hole Superette here.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 7/15/25: Baby is Back by Bitter:Sweet

The WMNF Song of the Day is “Baby is Back”...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

A Reluctant Heir. Bad Manners. Emotive Music.

  Allen Bratton – Henry Henry  About Henry Henry his...

SOTD 7/11/25: Abiding by Leroi Conroy [premiere]

Note: It is summer, which means, hot heat. And although...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Making Connections
Player position: