SOTD 7/15/25: Baby is Back by Bitter:Sweet

The WMNF Song of the Day is “Baby is Back” by Bitter:Sweet, the title track from their new album.

This new album places Shana Halligan front and center. From the website:

“Since their critically acclaimed debut, Bitter:Sweet has masterfully blended bold beats with lush melodies, carving out a signature cosmopolitan fusion that captivates listeners. Their genre-defying style draws inspiration from Portishead’s cinematic drama, Gilberto Gil’s tropical rhythms, Morcheeba’s downtempo elegance, and Serge Gainsbourg’s lyrical sophistication. The result? A sound synonymous with style, allure, and timeless sophistication”.

Find out more: https://bittersweetmusic.com/