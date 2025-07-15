Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/15/25: Baby is Back by Bitter:Sweet

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day is “Baby is Back” by Bitter:Sweet, the title track from their new album. 

This new album places Shana Halligan front and center. From the website:

“Since their critically acclaimed debut, Bitter:Sweet has masterfully blended bold beats with lush melodies, carving out a signature cosmopolitan fusion that captivates listeners. Their genre-defying style draws inspiration from Portishead’s cinematic drama, Gilberto Gil’s tropical rhythms, Morcheeba’s downtempo elegance, and Serge Gainsbourg’s lyrical sophistication. The result? A sound synonymous with style, allure, and timeless sophistication”.

Find out more: https://bittersweetmusic.com/

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 7/14/25: Black Plums by Aesop Rock

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 14 is...

A Reluctant Heir. Bad Manners. Emotive Music.

  Allen Bratton – Henry Henry  About Henry Henry his...

SOTD 7/11/25: Abiding by Leroi Conroy [premiere]

Note: It is summer, which means, hot heat. And although...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Making Connections
Player position: