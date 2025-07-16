Donate Now!
SOTD 7/16/25: Girl of the Hour by Tabitha Meeks

Posted on July 16, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for July 16, 2025 is “Girl of the Hour” by Tabitha Meeks.

Tabitha Meeks

A self-described “Nashville Norah Jones. Retro Pop piano girl”, Tabitha Meeks hails from Deland, FL.

Meeks told WMNF “Girl of the Hour” is all about finding courage within yourself and following your dreams with a smile on your face.

She says “I grew up in ‘Deland, Florida’ and I mention the city in the first line of the song ‘I left Deland a coke cola in my hand to find my city’. Though Nashville is the place for me now, don’t worry, Florida will still always have my heart!”

Meeks has performed at Bonnaroo and Americana among other festivals and is regularly touring around the country, She will play Florida shows early 2026.

Find out more: https://www.tabithameeksmusic.com/ and follower her on Instagram.

