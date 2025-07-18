Donate Now!
SOTD 7/18/25: Florida Fishing Rag by the Crabgrass Cowboys

Posted on July 18, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
You may have heard that public media is under dire threat. WMNF has already lost $100,000 in funding at the state level and is poised to lose another $130,000 at the federal level. Read here to find out how you can help.

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 18, 2025, is “Florida Fishing Rag” by The Crabgrass Cowboys.

The Crabgrass Cowboys are Hapi and Patti, two friends of WMNF with a long history.

Per their webite: “The songwriting, mostly by Hapi, is excellent, and Patty is an ace fiddler. The results are, above all, fun. The music is upbeat, loose, and friendly, the kind of sound you might expect from a back porch band at an afternoon party in the woods or at a laid-back western saloon. Anyone who appreciates classic western will love the Crabgrass Cowboys.”

A let’s face it, fishing is just plain good for hot weather.

Find out more: https://crabgrasscowboys.com/

