The WMNF Song of the Day for July 2, 2025 “Baby” by Dyer Davis.

Dyer Davis is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his electrifying performances and a sound deeply rooted in southern blues rock.

Davis is originally from Jacksonville, FL.

“Baby” is off Davis’ album Kiss the Ring which is out now. You can read Greg Johnson‘s review of the album.

Find out more: https://www.dyerdavismusic.com/