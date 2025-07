The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday July 21, 2025 is “Jazz Carnival” by Calibro 35.

Calibro 35 (caliber 35) is an Italian cinematic funk band formed in 2007 in Milan. The band has released seven albums and several movie soundtracks. Different songs from the band have been sampled into hip hop productions including Dr. Dre’s “One Shot One Kill” and Jay Z’s “Picasso Baby”.

This is Calibro 35’s take on the famous Azymuth song.