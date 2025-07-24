SOTD 7/24/25: Baye Ass N’Diaye by Orchestra Gold [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 24. 2025 “Baye Ass N’Diaye” by Orchestra Gold.

Orchestra Gold is a Oakland, California-based band that traffics in a hypnotic, genre-blending fusion of Malian musical tradition, psychedelic Afro‑rock grooves, cosmic guitars, heavy brass, and swinging rhythms.

Orchestra Gold (credit: Ginger Fierstein)

Lead singer Mariam says of their new single, “This song is an homage to my teacher in the Baye Fall tradition, Baye ass n’diaye. He taught me that religion must be rooted in the direct experience of the divine. To truly love God, we must experience God.”

The Orchestra Gold Band is: Vocals: Mariam Diakite, Guitar: Erich Huffaker, Drums: Aaron Kierbel, Baritone Sax: Patrick Cress, Tenor Sax: Luis Andrade, Bass: Rudo Kinard, Bass: Kevin Goldberg.

This is the first single from the African Psych-Rock band’s upcoming studio album Dakan out later this fall.

Find out more: https://www.orchestragold.com/ .