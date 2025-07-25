Donate Now!
SOTD 7/25/25: “Tapered Scape” by Liquid Pennies [Album Release]

Posted on July 25, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
This the day that The WMNF Song of the Day is “Tapered Scape” by homegrown heroes and previous SOTDers Liquid Pennies.

This is the day that Liquid Pennies fans have been waiting, ahem, FORE! The album that the band has been working on for over a year is out today! And it is called FORE.  There is a limited run of 180 gram records available in gorgeous “Astral Pulse” (translucent purple with pink/blue/black splatter) and amazing “Electric Ice Melt” (clear blue with pink/purple/white splatter).

Liquid Pennies is celebrating the release of FORE by performing the album in its entirety at Bayboro Brewing tomorrow night. They will be supported by their freinds The Venus and TV Extra. Get tickets here

You can see Liquid Pennies’ previous WMNF Live Music Showcase appearance. 

Find out more at: liquidpennies.com

