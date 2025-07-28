Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/28/25: Transmuted Matter by Stereolab 

Posted on July 28, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 28, 2025 is “Transmuted Matter” by Stereolab.

WMNF fave Stereolab is BACK with their first album in 15 years!

Stereolab are an avant-pop band formed in London in 1990. Led by the songwriting team of Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier, the group incorporates repetitive motorik beats with the use of vintage electronic keyboards and female vocals sung in English and French, drawing influences from krautrock, funk, jazz, 1960s French pop and Brazilian music. Their lyrics have political and philosophical themes influenced by the Surrealist and Situationist art movements.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 7/29/25: Electric War by Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 29, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 7/25/25: “Tapered Scape” by Liquid Pennies [Album Release]

This the day that The WMNF Song of the Day...

“Nothing New Under The Sun” on Morning Energy

The phrase “there is nothing new under the sun” is part of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Tuesday
Player position: