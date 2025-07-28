SOTD 7/28/25: Transmuted Matter by Stereolab 

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 28, 2025 is “Transmuted Matter” by Stereolab.

WMNF fave Stereolab is BACK with their first album in 15 years!

Stereolab are an avant-pop band formed in London in 1990. Led by the songwriting team of Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier, the group incorporates repetitive motorik beats with the use of vintage electronic keyboards and female vocals sung in English and French, drawing influences from krautrock, funk, jazz, 1960s French pop and Brazilian music. Their lyrics have political and philosophical themes influenced by the Surrealist and Situationist art movements.