The WMNF Song of the Day for July 29, 2025 is “Electric War” by Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto.

Genre-bending trio Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto return with their explosive new album, Electric War, out now on Easy Eye Sound/Concord. It’s a unique musical melting pot of 21st century rock ‘n roll, deep funk, jazz, and fuzzy atmospherics that propels their sound into exciting new directions.