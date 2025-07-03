SOTD 7/3/25: Heartbreak by Tune-Yards

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 3, 2025 is “Heartbreak” by Tune-Yards.

Tune-Yards (stylized as tUnE-yArDs) is the Oakland, California–based music project of Merrill Garbus (vocals, various instruments) and Nate Brenner (bass, various instruments). Garbus’s music draws from an eclectic variety of sources and uses elements such as loop pedals, ukulele, vocals, and lo-fi percussion.

“Heartbreak” is from Tune-Yards recent album, Better Dreaming.

“Making art in this day and age for me is a battle for focus; we’re in an age of interruption,” says Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards on sixth album Better Dreaming. Proudly waving an anti-fascist, liberation, freak flag, Better Dreaming contains some of Tune-Yards smoothest, funkiest, and most direct pop music to date, and yes, you can dance to it.

For more info: https://tune-yards.com