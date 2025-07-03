Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/3/25: Heartbreak by Tune-Yards

Posted on July 3, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 3, 2025 is “Heartbreak” by Tune-Yards.

Tune-Yards (stylized as tUnE-yArDs) is the Oakland, California–based music project of Merrill Garbus (vocals, various instruments) and Nate Brenner (bass, various instruments). Garbus’s music draws from an eclectic variety of sources and uses elements such as loop pedals, ukulele, vocals, and lo-fi percussion.

“Heartbreak” is from Tune-Yards recent album, Better Dreaming.

“Making art in this day and age for me is a battle for focus; we’re in an age of interruption,” says Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards on sixth album Better Dreaming. Proudly waving an anti-fascist, liberation, freak flag, Better Dreaming contains some of Tune-Yards smoothest, funkiest, and most direct pop music to date, and yes, you can dance to it.

For more info: https://tune-yards.com

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 7/2/25: Baby by Dyer Davis

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 2, 2025...

SOTD 7/1/25: Peace by Little Simz

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 1, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 6/30/25: “Gold Rush” by Moonstone Riders 

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 30, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: