SOTD 7/30/25: Me Pasa (Piscis) by ASTROPICAL 

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 7/30/25 is “Me Pasa (Piscis)” by ASTROPICAL.

ASTROPICAL are two acts played on WMNF: Bomba Estereo and Rawayana.

On the ASTROPICAL website it says:

ASTROPICAL es la electrizante unión de dos de las bandas más emocionantes de la música latina en la actualidad: Bomba Estéreo y Rawayana.

Lo que inicialmente estaba planeado como una colaboración para una sola canción rápidamente evolucionó en un proyecto completo, una gira internacional y la creación de un nuevo supergrupo.

Sus miembros incluyen a Li Saumet y José Castillo de Bomba Estéreo en teclados y guitarras, uniéndose con el vocalista de Rawayana, Beto Montenegro, y el productor, baterista y multi instrumentista Andrés ‘Fofo’ Story.

Playing August 24 at Baycare Sound. Bet it will be amazing!

Find out more: https://www.astropical.co/

Translation:

ASTROPICAL is the electrifying union of two of the most exciting bands in Latin music today: Bomba Estéreo and Rawayana. What was initially planned as a single-song collaboration quickly evolved into a full-fledged project, an international tour, and the creation of a new supergroup. Its members include Li Saumet and José Castillo of Bomba Estéreo on keyboards and guitars, joined by Rawayana vocalist Beto Montenegro and producer, drummer, and multi-instrumentalist Andrés 'Fofo' Story.