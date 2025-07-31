Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/31/25: Contact High by Mae Powers

Posted on July 31, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 31, 2025, is “Contact High” by Mae Powers.

Mae Powell is a San Francisco based singer songwriter with a rainbow tinged timeless sound. She is set to release her sophomore album Making Room For the Light on August 15, 2025.

“Contact High” was inspired by Powell’s dear friend Dylan Mulvaney. “The world was trying to tell her that she didn’t exist, and there were so many evil vibes pointed at her. I wanted to cheer her up.” In the process, Powell created a song that is a celebration of friendship and solidarity. 

Powell’s jazz-assured vocals wrap around the headphones with a gauzy dew, as shimmering chords and keys radiate with coming warmth. Its sound is dream, fully giving way to morning, shared with friends and lovers both absent and present. 

Insta: @taurus.woman

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 7/30/25: Me Pasa (Piscis) by ASTROPICAL 

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 7/30/25 is...

SOTD 7/29/25: Electric War by Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 29, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 7/28/25: Transmuted Matter by Stereolab 

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 28, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Thursday
Player position: