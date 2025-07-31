SOTD 7/31/25: Contact High by Mae Powers

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 31, 2025, is “Contact High” by Mae Powers.

Mae Powell is a San Francisco based singer songwriter with a rainbow tinged timeless sound. She is set to release her sophomore album Making Room For the Light on August 15, 2025.

“Contact High” was inspired by Powell’s dear friend Dylan Mulvaney. “The world was trying to tell her that she didn’t exist, and there were so many evil vibes pointed at her. I wanted to cheer her up.” In the process, Powell created a song that is a celebration of friendship and solidarity.

Powell’s jazz-assured vocals wrap around the headphones with a gauzy dew, as shimmering chords and keys radiate with coming warmth. Its sound is dream, fully giving way to morning, shared with friends and lovers both absent and present.

