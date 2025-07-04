Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 7/4/25: Under Lime by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Posted on July 4, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 4th, 2025 is “Under Lime” by Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

Elvis Costello is famous for wearing glasses. He also has a long career of making excellent music.

Costello has played with several bands. His current group, The Imposters, is composed of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher. 

Elvis Costello and the Imposters play “Radio Soul!” at Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday 7/9/25 in St. Pete with Charlie Sexton. The show will feature Costello’s early work.                  

Find out more here.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“Embracing Our Freedoms” on Morning Energy

Former president Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than...

SOTD 7/3/25: Heartbreak by Tune-Yards

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 3, 2025...

SOTD 7/2/25: Baby by Dyer Davis

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 2, 2025...

SOTD 7/1/25: Peace by Little Simz

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 1, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: