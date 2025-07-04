SOTD 7/4/25: Under Lime by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 4th, 2025 is “Under Lime” by Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

Elvis Costello is famous for wearing glasses. He also has a long career of making excellent music.

Costello has played with several bands. His current group, The Imposters, is composed of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters play “Radio Soul!” at Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday 7/9/25 in St. Pete with Charlie Sexton. The show will feature Costello’s early work.

Find out more here.