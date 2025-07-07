Donate Now!
SOTD 7/7/25: Confidence by Ocean Alley

Posted on July 7, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for July 7, 2025 is “Confidence” by Ocean Alley.

At WMNF, we’ve been spinning an awful lot of great tunes from Down Under Lately. In fact, here is a whole playlist of Australian songs that are bangers.

Ocean Alley is an alternative psychedelic rock band from the Northern Beaches in the state of New South Wales, Australia, The band is made up of Baden Donegal (vocals, guitar), Angus Goodwin (lead guitar), Lach Galbraith (keyboard, vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Nic Blom (bass) and Tom O’Brien (drums). Their style of music has been described as “cruisey psych, rock and reggae fusion”.

Ocean Alley first experienced runaway success with 2018’s undeniably catchy, funk-infused single “Confidence”. The track has gone on to achieve 6x Platinum certification, nearly a quarter-million streams on Spotify. Since November 1 2023, the song has exploded on TikTok and Instagram, spawning billions of views, and the audio being used over 900,000 times.

Ocean Alley is playing Jannus Live on 7/16 with support from Bird and Byron.

Learn more at their official site: https://oceanalley.com.au/

