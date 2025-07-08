SOTD 7/8/25: BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 8, 2025 is “BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES” by Unknown Mortal Orchestra from their album, CURSE.

Yesterday we had a SOTDer from Australia and by total coincidence we have a band that started right next door, New Zealand. Unknown Mortal Orchestra (also known as UMO) is a psychedelic rock band from Auckland, New Zealand and now based in Portland, Oregon.

Fronted by multi-instrumentalist Ruban Nielson, assisted by his brother Kody Nielson and bassist Jacob Portrait, Nielson started the band in 2009, initially as a solo project.

More info: http://unknownmortalorchestra.com/