SOTD 7/8/25: BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Posted on July 8, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for July 8, 2025 is “BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES” by Unknown Mortal Orchestra from their album, CURSE. 

Yesterday we had a SOTDer from Australia and by total coincidence we have a band that started right next door, New Zealand. Unknown Mortal Orchestra (also known as UMO) is a psychedelic rock band from Auckland, New Zealand and now based in Portland, Oregon.

Fronted by multi-instrumentalist Ruban Nielson, assisted by his brother Kody Nielson and bassist Jacob Portrait, Nielson started the band in 2009, initially as a solo project.

More info: http://unknownmortalorchestra.com/

