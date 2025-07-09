SOTD 7/9/25: Song Behind Those Tears by Canyon Lights [new single]

The WMNF Song of the day for July 9, 2025 is “The Song Behind Those Tears” by Canyon Lights

If you attended WMNF Tropical Heatwave in 2024, then you’ve seen drummer Tim Carman, then with listener faves GA-20. He has since joined Pat Faherty and newest member Heather Gillis in Canyon Lights for some swampy rockin’ Americana, and heavy blues.

Canyon Lights (credit: Chris Bryce)

Carman says the song is “an exploration of empathy, delving into the hidden stories and unspoken sorrows that lie behind a pair of tear-filled eyes. The song was inspired by an intense interaction between Pat, myself and a mutual friend. After the encounter, Pat was moved to remark, ‘there’s a song behind those tears.’”

“Although the lyrics came together quickly, the exact feel of the song took a while to reveal itself. While in the studio, with the help of co-producer Dylan Brown, we settled on the driving snare drum/tambourine groove with a Beatle-inspired guitar part. It quickly became one of our favorite tracks on the album.”

Canyon Lights’ full length debut album Breathe Easy drops August 29th. They are gearing up to tour with George Thorogood and the Destroyers. You can see them in Ft. Lauderdale on Sept. 2.

Website: https://www.canyonlightsband.com/