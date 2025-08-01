SOTD 8/1/25: Witness by the Wood Brothers

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 1st, 2025 is “Witness” by the Wood Brothers.

The Wood Brothers By Laura Partain

The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars), as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Their music is a combination of folk, gospel, blues and jazz.

The Wood Brothers’ new album Puff of Smoke drops today!

The band is on tour, but they just barely dip into Florida, with one stop in the Jacksonville area August 16.

Find out more: https://www.thewoodbros.com/