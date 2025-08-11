SOTD 8/11/25: Stereochemistry by Cannibal Kids

From time to time SOTD likes to highlight certain areas with Theme Weeks. In the past we’ve covered Gainesville, Orlando, International music, and Women’s Week. This entire week we are featuring some of our favorite Miami bands!

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 11, 2025 is “Stereochemistry” by former SOTDers, indie fusion band Cannibal Kids.

Cannibal Kids, hailing from South Florida, have been captivating audiences with their vibrant blend of tropical-pop, infectious melodies, and dynamic performances. The band comprises Damian Gutierrez (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar), Luke Faulkingham (Drums), Marty Quinn (Bass), Bennett Wyler (Lead Guitar), and Eli Feingold (Keys, Trombone).

“Stereochemistry” is from Cannibal Kids’ most recent album Chiral that came out earlier this year.

When asked about “Stereochemistry”, Gutierrez said it “is the deepest song I’ve ever written. Featuring a poem from a late great grandmother, who passed when I was 12 years old. Her death was a nexus event for my family, who still mourn to this day. That song is for her and I hope her ‘words’ resonate with my family for generations to come. Now her legacy is cemented in history.”

Cannibal Kids is returning to Tampa to join Jupiter Bloom and Twin Suns in supporting Rohna in their album release party at Crowbar August 22nd! Promises to be a good time!

Find about more about Cannibal Kids here.