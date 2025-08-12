Donate Now!
SOTD 8/12/25: Machine by Palomino Blond

Posted on August 12, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
From time to time SOTD likes to highlight certain areas with Theme Weeks. In the past we’ve covered GainesvilleOrlandoInternational music, and Women’s Week. This entire week we are featuring some of our favorite Miami bands!

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 12, 2025 is “Machine” by Palomino Blond.

SOTD is 1 Year Old!

Palomino Blond is an alternative rock trio known for weaving ’90s-tinged alt-rock, shoegaze, dream pop, and grunge into a contemporary sound.

Formed around 2018, the group is led by Carli Acosta (guitar/lead vocals), joined by Emma Arevalo (drums/vocals) and Peter Allen (guitar).

Their early releases helped cultivate a devoted following, earning praise from the likes of Iggy Pop, who called them “one of Miami’s brightest lights.”

Palomino Blond is next playing at Gramps in Miami for MOLD!’s album on August 30.

Find out more at: https://www.palominoblond.com/

