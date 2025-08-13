SOTD 8/13/25: Grey Matter by Buko boys

From time to time SOTD likes to highlight certain areas with Theme Weeks. In the past we’ve covered Gainesville, Orlando, International music, and Women’s Week. This entire week we are featuring some of our favorite Miami bands!

Raquel and Andy of Buko Boys

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 13, 2025 is “Grey Matter” by Buko Boys.

“Buko,” meaning “coconut” in Tagalog, encapsulates the vibe of this sun-kissed group hailing from Miami, FL with roots from the Philippines.

Steeped in anime-inspired themes, they coined their one-of-a-kind sound as “indie-rock/R&B.” The band has performed TwitchCon 2024 in San Diego, while making waves in the South Florida indie scene.

The band is comprised of bassist and singer Andy Gil, guitarist and vocalist Raquel Lily, keyboardist and producer Martin Castor, and drummer Sebastian Crow.

Buko Boys recently played University Boba House and and will be back in perfect form on September 6 playing the anime-themed AltTakuFest at Crowbar 9/6. Also playing are Raspberry Pie, Miroux, Discord Theory, He Kindly, Nowincolor, and Spanish Bombs.

“Grey Matter” appears on float, buko boys’ debut 14-song, self-produced LP.

You can find more about Buko Boy’s at https://bukoboys.com/ and Instagram.