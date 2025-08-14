Donate Now!
SOTD 8/14/25: idk why! by Camp Blu

Posted on August 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
From time to time SOTD likes to highlight certain areas with Theme Weeks. In the past we’ve covered GainesvilleOrlandoInternational music, and Women’s Week. This entire week we are featuring some of our favorite Miami bands!

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 14, 2025 is “idk why!” by Camp Blu.

Camp Blu emerged from Miami in late 2022, blending indie, surf, and post-punk influences with reverb-soaked guitars and punchy rhythms to create a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Their high-energy tracks are driven by melodic hooks and evocative vocals that swing between yearning and defiance—perfect for both the chaos of a live show and the introspection of a solo car ride.

Camp Blue was formed by longtime friends Frank Ferrer (bass) and Angelo Ruiz (vocals and rhythm guitar), who’ve known each other since 5th grade. After playing with Daniel Cardona (lead guitar) at a local showcase, they connected over some drinks and shared experiences in Florida’s difficult-to-navigate music scene and a mutual desire to write music together. The trio quickly solidified their creative vision, forming Camp Blu and blending their influences into a unique sound. 

Follow Camp Blu on Instagram.

