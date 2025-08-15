Donate Now!
SOTD 8/15/25: 54-46 was my Number by Fat Produce

Posted on August 15, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for for August 15, 2025 is “54-46 Was my Number” by Fat Produce.

Fat Produce is a Miami-based soul jazz trio led by Studio City, CA natives, guitarist Addison Rifkind and drummer Michael Duffy. 

“54-46 Was My Number” is a reimagination of a Toots & The Maytals original, transformed into the instrumental style of a soul-jazz guitar trio. Rifkind’s lyrical guitar work breathes new life into Toots’ original vocal melodies, embodying the essence of soul-jazz and crossing genres to keep the spirit of feel-good music alive.

Find out more about Fat Produce at F-Spot Records. Follow them on Instagram.

