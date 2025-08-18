Donate Now!
SOTD 8/18/25: Vertigo by Just Courtesy 

Posted on August 18, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 18, 2025 is “Vertigo” by Tampa band Just Courtesy. 

Just Courtesy is an alternative rock band that lives at the intersection of vulnerability and volume.

Founded by frontperson Silvercloud Jackson, the band emergedfrom late-night jam sessions and unlikely friendships, growing into a powerful outlet for connection, catharsis, and self-expression. With a sound influenced by the emotionally rich textures of Paramore, the raw grit of Nirvana, and the genre-bending spirit of The Smashing Pumpkins, Just Courtesy doesn’t just make music, they create space for truth.

Just Courtesy members: Silvercloud Jackson (Bass & Lead Vocal), Dominic DeLong (Drums) Joshua Klein (Guitar & Vocal), Amber “Ruby” Henriquez (Guitar).

Just Courtesy played Orpheum  August 17 with Brevity, Pilot Jonezz, and The Maryn Alyse Band.

Follow Just Courtesy on Instagram.

