 SOTD 8/22/25: I Am The Snake Queen by HVIRESS

Have you ever woken up only to realize that you have transformed into a serpentine snake goddess? HVIRESS and they have the have the aural receipts. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 22, 2025 is “I Am The Snake Queen” by British deathpop/witchcore duo HVIRESS.

Both infectious and light-hearted, “I Am The Snake Queen” is a dance on the ruins of disposable culture where the snake queen is both destroyer and divine, shedding the skin of shame and making a kingdom from the landfill of human desire.

HVIRESS has been described as “Joan Jett meets Alastair Crowley,” HVIRESS is the occult, musical love child of Brighton, UK-based Hana Piranha and Mishkin Fitzgerald of Crimson Veil and Birdeatsbaby. Global sounds, glitchy percussion, snakelike synths, and grim piano stabs sit atop a goth-tinged hyperpop dembow beat, as the pair share vocal duties throughout.

We have always seen HVIRESS as a project for mixing ancient magick with modern trash. ‘I Am The Snake Queen’ blends those two worlds seamlessly.” – Mishkin Fitzgerald

“I Am The Snake Queen” is the lead single from HVIRESS’s upcoming album, BITCHHOUSE, which drops October 3rd from GIVE/TAKE.

