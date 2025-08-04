Donate Now!
SOTD 8/4/25: Japan by Yot Club

Posted on August 4, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 4, 2025 is “Japan” by Yot Club.

The musical project of Ryan Kaiser, Yot Club went viral back in 2019 with his track “YKWIM?”, and nearly a billion streams later… he’s never looked back!

Turning down traditional industry deals to keep full control of his music, Kaiser continues to carve out his own path, releasing a steady stream of shimmering, sun-bleached tracks that capture the bittersweet magic of growing up and moving on.

See Yot Club w/ Cathedral Bells at Crowbar Sunday 08.10.25

Follow Yot Club on Instagram.

