SOTD 8/5/25: That’s Going to Leave a Mark by Molly Tuttle

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 5, 2025 is “That’s Going to Leave a Mark” by Molly Tuttle.

Molly Rose Tuttle is an American vocalist, songwriter, guitarist, banjo player, recording artist, and bluegrass teacher. She is noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and crosspicking guitar prowess. She has cited Laurie Lewis, Kathy Kallick, Alison Krauss and Hazel Dickens as role models.

In 2017, Tuttle was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year award. In 2018 she won the award again, and was named the Americana Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year. In 2023, Tuttle won the Best Bluegrass Album for Crooked Tree and also received a nomination for the all-genre Best New Artist award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In 2023, Tuttle and Golden Highway won International Bluegrass Music Awards for their album Crooked Tree and for the title track, in the categories of Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

“That’s Going to Leave a Mark” is on Tuttle’s album SO LONG LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, which is out August 15th.

Tuttle is playing on Oct 2nd, 2025 at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with Joshua Ray Walker and Cecilia Castleman.

More: https://www.mollytuttlemusic.com/