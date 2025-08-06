Donate Now!
SOTD 8/6/25: You by Lychee Camp

Posted on August 6, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 6, 2025 is “You” by prior SOTDers Lychee Camp.

Lychee Camp is a three-piece band from Tampa, Florida, delivering high-energy pop-punk with sharp hooks and emotionally charged lyrics. With Joe Marquez on vocals and guitar, Travis Nolan on drums, and Alex Vestal on bass, the band brings a fresh, dynamic sound built for both catharsis and movement.

When we asked Marquez from Lychee Camp about the song, they said “I wrote You about that feeling of being hooked on something — or someone — that you know is bad for you, but you keep going back. It’s like touching a hot stove over and over, knowing it’s gonna burn, but you can’t stop. There’s pleasure in the pain, and the toxicity becomes familiar. For better or worse, that’s a reality a lot of people live in… and You is about sitting in that truth, even if just for today.”

Lychee Camp are stoked to join Pet Lizard, Shelby Sol, JINX, and Mestaurant at WMNF’s Save Our Soundwaves show. It all goes down on August 28th at Crowbar!

Lychee Camp says: “Big love to 88.5 Public Radio for all the support — thank you for championing individuality in a world that too often celebrates the same old thing.”

Follow Lychee Camp for other shows, new releases, and other stuff.

