SOTD 8/8/25: A Place to Hide by Michael Lane 

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 8, 2025 is “A Place to Hide” by German musician Michael Lane.

This wonderful piece of Folk Pop is OUT TODAY via Berlin based record label Greywood Records.

“A Place to Hide” came from a really quiet place in me. It’s about those moments when you’re running on empty — when the world feels too loud, and you just need to disappear for a while. It’s not about giving up. It’s about stepping back, finding a little peace, even if just for a minute. – Michael Lane

