Donate Now!
Back

SOTD 8/8/25: A Place to Hide by Michael Lane 

Posted on August 8, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 8, 2025 is “A Place to Hide” by German musician Michael Lane. 

This wonderful piece of Folk Pop is OUT TODAY via Berlin based record label Greywood Records

“A Place to Hide” came from a really quiet place in me. It’s about those moments when you’re running on empty — when the world feels too loud, and you just need to disappear for a while. It’s not about giving up. It’s about stepping back, finding a little peace, even if just for a minute. – Michael Lane

Follow Lane on Instagram.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Absurdity Of Gerrymandering. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

“No other modern democracy does this, to allow politicians to...

“TOTAL SURRENDER” on MORNING ENERGY

There is a saying that “the enemy of my enemy is...

Eddie Palmieri (1936–2025): The Eternal Architect of Latin Jazz and Salsa

The world lost a giant of music. Eddie Palmieri, the...

SOTD 8/7/25: Purple Paint by Tommy Prine

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 7, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Saturday Soulful Soiree
Player position: