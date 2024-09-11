Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/11/24: Wet Paint by Raquel Trinidad 

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF SOTD for 9/11/24: Wet Paint by Raquel Trinidad. 

Raquel Trinidad is a singer/Songwriter from Miami, FL (raised in Tampa, FL) with a Dominican and Puerto Rican background. Raquel was a final 5 team member of ’s team on season 21 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ (2021) and a Top 20 finalist on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ season 17 (2019). As a child, Raquel performed voiceover alongside for Nickelodeon’s ‘Dora’s Explorer Girls’. Voiceover has translated into her adulthood as she is currently a voiceover actress for Mattel toy company (LOL Dolls, Rainbow High, etc.)

Link: https://www.instagram.com/groovyraq/

Tags

You may also like

SOTD 9/10/24: Test Flight by Justin Depth

The WMNF Song of Day for August 10, 2024 is...

SOTD 9/9/2024: Bluebirds (My Empty Pages) by Will Quinlan

The Song of the Day for August 9, 2024 is Bluebirds...

Two Minutes That Changed History

A bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army exploded at...

“RELAXING YOUR MIND” on Morning Energy

“Your mind will answer most questions, if you learn to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive The WMNF Fall Fund Drive is in full effect! Please join Doug Renck and Jazz guitarist Dominic Walker tonight on WMNF Community Radio from 9:00 to midnight sitting in for Bob Seymour, raising funds for his outstanding program Jazz In The Night! Show your love for commercial-free Jazz on the radio by calling 813-239-9663 or CLICK to GIVE ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE Show Code: JAZ 😎🎶📻 🎵 Last Thursday was all about YOU, our amazing listeners! 🙌🏼 We had a blast celebrating our monthly donors at an unforgettable event filled with music and good vibes! 🎉 Join our Circle of Friends and grab some exclusive WMNF merch while supporting your favorite radio station! 💙 Fall Fund Drive is still going strong, so don't miss out! #WMNF #CircleOfFriends #SupportLocalRadio 🎶 Tune in for the Saturday Night Shutdown from Midnight - 3am! DJ Silent Rage, DJ Rahim Samad, DJ Chin & Concept bring you the latest rap and hip hop. Let's keep this community love going and help them reach their goal! Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website/app to give! Let's GO!!! #Fallfunddrive #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Retro Jukebox
Player position: