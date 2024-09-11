SOTD 9/11/24: Wet Paint by Raquel Trinidad 

The WMNF SOTD for 9/11/24: Wet Paint by Raquel Trinidad.
Raquel Trinidad is a singer/Songwriter from Miami, FL (raised in Tampa, FL) with a Dominican and Puerto Rican background. Raquel was a final 5 team member of ’s team on season 21 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ (2021) and a Top 20 finalist on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ season 17 (2019). As a child, Raquel performed voiceover alongside for Nickelodeon’s ‘Dora’s Explorer Girls’. Voiceover has translated into her adulthood as she is currently a voiceover actress for Mattel toy company (LOL Dolls, Rainbow High, etc.)
Link: https://www.instagram.com/groovyraq/