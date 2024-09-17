Donate Now!
SOTD 9/17/24: Ready Tide by Liquid Pennies

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 17, 2024 is Ready Tide by Liquid Pennies, From St. Petersburg, FL.

Liquid Pennies are playing Sept 21st at St. Pete’s The Nest with Domino Pink, and The Pilot Waves.

Pulling from psychedelic rock, post punk, prog, hardcore, folk, electronic, and a myriad of other genres, Liquid Pennies seek to find the concise in the abstract while keeping listeners on their tapping toes. Formed in St. Petersburg Florida in 2018 by guitarist/singer Chas Binns, drummer JJ Kimmel, and bassist Dylan Carney, the band has continually redefined themselves with constant movement and musical malleability.

Floods, the band’s 2019 debut album, was self-produced utilizing a blend of analog tape and digital mediums. Adding fourth member Zoë Turtle on violin and vocals the following year, “Secrets Dash” was produced and released independently in June 2020.

March of 2021 saw the release of the sophomore full-length Distant Dawn, tracked and mixed during the 2nd half of 2020. In 2022 they released the raw and upfront analog-recorded D.E. ep., followed by Any Wonder; an hour-long journey showcasing the band’s growth and progression that featured a myriad of guest musicians from the Tampa Bay area. 2023’s A Wake-Ending explored intricacies between the lines with a stripped-down yet technical approach the band honed in their high-octane live performances as a trio, and was followed by a supporting East Coast tour. After a stint featuring the heavy psych rock pulse of dual drummers for the singles Doom Doubt and Name Dropper, their newest release Ready Tide takes a left turn, delving into the electronic synth-layered sounds foreshadowing their upcoming 4th album.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/liquidpenniesband

They have also performed on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase before:

