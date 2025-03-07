Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD Dreaming by MaLLy and Last Word

Posted on March 7, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday March 7, 2025 is “Dreaming” by MaLLy and Last Word.

The Sweetest of It All, MaLLy’s latest full-length offering and collaboration produced entirely by Last Word is a 14 track opus of personal and breezy expressions over a lush, colorful and futuristic-soul soundscape from the 70’s and 80’s with a light touch of boom bap nostalgia. Throughout the album, MaLLy calmly explores and identifies the layers of his humanity through the lens of joy, resilience, and equanimity. The south Minneapolis rapper confidently champions true liberation, his Blackness and sobriety as some of the Sweetest elements that the Creator has gifted him in this life.

More here: https://www.mallympls.com

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Instrument-Swapping rock innovators Skating Polly join Tropical Heatwave lineup

Step-siblings turned musical powerhouse Skating Polly are ready to bring...

“SPRINGING FORWARD” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Don’t see it as losing an hour. See it as...

SOTD 3/6/25: The Thing at Hand by Ani DiFranco

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 6 is...

SOTD 3/5/25: Waves by MADWOMAN

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 5, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: