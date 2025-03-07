SOTD Dreaming by MaLLy and Last Word

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday March 7, 2025 is “Dreaming” by MaLLy and Last Word.

The Sweetest of It All, MaLLy’s latest full-length offering and collaboration produced entirely by Last Word is a 14 track opus of personal and breezy expressions over a lush, colorful and futuristic-soul soundscape from the 70’s and 80’s with a light touch of boom bap nostalgia. Throughout the album, MaLLy calmly explores and identifies the layers of his humanity through the lens of joy, resilience, and equanimity. The south Minneapolis rapper confidently champions true liberation, his Blackness and sobriety as some of the Sweetest elements that the Creator has gifted him in this life.

More here: https://www.mallympls.com

