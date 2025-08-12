SOTD is One Year Old Today!

Note: This is a note from SOTD curator Nate Diggity Dawg, who also hosts early Monday Morning show, The Vortex.

Here at SOTD HQ we have two events to celebrate today!

The first is Vinyl Record Day, not to be confused with Record Store Day. Any excuse to put on some vinyl sounds good to me.

The second, and more exciting for us, is that WMNF Song of the Day turns one year old today!

Exactly one year ago, “True Believers” by local legends Have Gun, Will Travel, became the first WMNF SOTD. That song was chosen because it take True Believers to keep something as crazy a community radio station on the air. True believers in the founders, current volunteers and staff, and most importantly, the listeners.

There is so much great music released every day. On 88.5 FM and on our digital channels we have some of the best hand-picked music of every type imaginable. SOTD exists to draw attention to music that is new, local, recorded live, or is otherwise interesting. Especially if it is an artist that has been to WMNF studios, on Live Music Showcase, or been interviewed on Words & Music.

Early SOTD logo idea

SOTD has changed a bit over the its first year. One of the primary goals was to extend WMNF’s reach from FM to online. Originally, it was conceived as a podcast. But that became restrictive in selecting the music that we wanted to share will listeners, so we shifted to the blog and playlist model (Spotify, YouTube).

Here are some ways you can help keep going for its second year:

Check the WMNF Music tab often for updates.

Become a WMNF member!

Submit ideas/suggestions to [email protected]

Artists, fill out THIS FORM for consideration

Share SOTD with others.

Go out and see local, live music!

Below I have selected some our favorite SOTDs from the first year, in no particular order.

Thanks for listening!

-Nate Diggity Dawg

Tapered Scape by Liquid Pennies

Mother by Goofy Geese

What If? by Cat Ridgeway

Waves by MADWOMAN

Don’t Come Down by Rohna

God Gave Me Feet for Dancing by Ezra Collective

Dragonfly by Samantha Crain

Better by Dylan Zangwill

Girl Band Starter Pack by Panic Shack

Could’ve Been Friends by Quail Hollow