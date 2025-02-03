SOTD WMNF 2/3/25: Life Happens to All of Us by Anthill Cinema

There are many bands who are really, really good at one specific sound and get famous for it. Jamiroquai has their bubbly light funky sound. John Prine had his nasal voice and fingerpicking style. But some artists, like WEEN and KGatLW, are famous for the wide variety of styles their music encompasses. Today’s SOTD is in the latter camp.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 3, 2025 is “Life Happens to All of Us” by Anthill Cinema, a 7-piece experimental fusion group from St. Petersburg, FL.

Listening to Anthill Cinema is to experience a joyous, unpredictable mashup of instrumental film scores, fusion jazz, belting vocals, and prog-rock guitar solos. Some, like WMNF SOTD curator Nate Diggity Dawg, might think of Anthill Cinema as “delightfully weird”.

Scott Hopkins, WMNF Jazz/Jam DJ and editor-in-chief of Music Fest News says “they create superb original music and play it superbly.” When asked about their sound, Anthill Cinema said they were “creatively unleashed”. However you describe it, we like it.

Band members of Anthill Cinema are Justino Lee Walker – Guitars/Vox, Mark Mayea – Keyboards/Vox, Jason Hobert – Guitars/Vox, Jimmy Rector – Percussion, Vinny Svoboda – Bass, and Yral Morris – Drums.

Anthill Cinema is debuting new material during their upcoming performance with Hex Appeal at Rock The Park this Thursday at Curtix Hixon Park in Tampa. Rock the Park is a FREE event the first Thursday of the month.

And the name Anthill Cinema? It certainly is unique and evokes of a variety of surreal images. The origin story is that one of their lyrics references “the anthill collective”. At the time, they were writing their album, ‘Cycle(s)’ which is a concept album created to be a movie-less film score. And with that, “Anthill Cinema” was born.

“Life Happens to All of Us” is from Anthill Cinema’s 2022 album Everyone Has Anxiety. You can find out more at: https://www.anthillcinema.com/

They also performed “Life Happens to All of Us” at Hulaween:

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.