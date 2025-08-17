Donate Now!
Special election forum: Tampa District 5 debate

Posted on August 17, 2025 • by mabili
Elvis Piggott, Thomas DeGeorge Jr, Alison Hewitt and Jose Vazquez show up for a debate ahead of the September 9 special election.

These candidates spoke with passion and showed dedication to the campaign to fill the seat of the late Gwendolyn Henderson. All told, 14 candidates are in the race.

Hear discussion regarding the socio-economic issues in a district with various, sometimes disparate, interest at play.

Neighborhood empowerment remain central to the discussion as District 5 is key to Tampa’s growth.

Early voting runs September 4-7. Election day for District 5 voters only is September 9.

Another debate on WMNF will air August 22. (see schedule).

