Spring Break in Florida: Strong winds make beaches, seas dangerous & fire weather danger

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Many are on spring break this week, and the beaches are the popular spots, especially between mid-March and mid-April. This week the seas will be dangerous as the wind will continue to be strong at least through the first half of the week. Let’s review what’s going to happen this week for those visiting our state or simply just having a “staycation”.

Avoid fires

The air is extremely dry. Red flag warnings are in effect, meaning the air is dry and winds are strong. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. Please avoid activities that involve flames or sparks.

Beach conditions

If you head to the beach, swim or stay near a lifeguard. Seas will continue to be rough, as the winds coming from the north will be on the strong side. Small craft advisories will likely be in place along coastal areas, but especially across the East Coast for a bit longer.

We expect the winds to subside slightly by Wednesday as the high-pressure system moves in from the west. By Thursday, the winds will shift and come in, mainly from the east, then a shift from the south, which could increase the risk for rip currents along the East Coast of Florida.

Winds forecast this week.

The next cold front

We expect the next cold front to push through the state on Thursday. This cold front does not come with the chance for rain or thunderstorms, which is disappointing as the state continues to deal with a worsening drought, especially along Central and South Florida, where the drought has worsened in recent weeks.

This cold front will give us another push of cold air just in time to finish this week, and temperatures will drop again closer to average temperatures.