“Springing Forward And Letting Go” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The vernal (spring) equinox, which marks the first day of spring, generally fall on March 19th, 20th or 21st of each calendar year. The word equinox, comes from the Latin words for “equal” and “night” which means that the length of day and night are nearly equal in all parts of the world. “Vernal”comes from the Latin word, “vernalis” and represents things that are “new” and “fresh”.

In many ways, the springtime signifies new beginnings and fresh starts in nature such as the blooming of flowers, greener pastures, and more sunny days. However, the springtime can also be a chance for us to invest in our personal health and well-being.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing useful information about how to “spring forward” and let of the past.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!