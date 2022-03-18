“Springing Forward” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the House Senate unanimously approved the “The Sunshine Protection Act” to make Daylight Saving Time Permanent, which means that in 2023 the biannual ritual of adjusting our clocks to “Spring Forward and Fall Back” will eventually end.

Daylight saving time has been in place in nearly all of the United States since the 1960s after being first tried in 1918. Year-round daylight savings time was also used during World War II.

In addition to springing forward, one of the things that many people look forward to is the beginning of the Springtime season which usually occur around mid March. The Springtime seasons generally brings warmer weather and is also a good time for a fresh start and new beginnings.

On morning energy, we are going to spend time exploring how we can Spring Forward and emerge from unpleasant experiences in our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!