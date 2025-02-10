Springs and natural shoreline restoration with Tom Ries

Tom Ries at Ulele

Join Anni Ellis on this week’s Sustainable Living Show as she discusses springs and natural shoreline restoration with local expert Tom Ries. Tom is a nationally known ecologist with more than 40 years of experience restoring natural systems in the Southeast. His work has garnered numerous environmental awards and resulted in the restoration of more than 3,800 acres of wetlands and coastal communities. He is a recognized expert in nature-based shoreline stabilization techniques and has implemented over 50 living shorelines in the Tampa Bay area. In 2003, he founded a non-profit, now known as the Ecosphere Restoration Institute, to advance restoration activities through innovative public-private-partnerships. Tom graduated from the University of South Florida with degrees in Biology and Geology.

Topics discussed include:

-what is a living shoreline and why are they important

-approaches to shoreline restoration

-spring restoration

-what is a public-private-partnership (p3)

-what is the Ecosphere Restoration Institute and what are the current projects

-water ecology

-how do living shorelines and spring restoration support the surrounding ecosystem

and more!

Find out more about Tom Ries and the projects, fundraisers and events of the Ecosphere Restoration Institute here.

