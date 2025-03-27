Donate Now!
St Pete installing free smoke alarms

Posted on March 27, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
Smoke detector and fire alarm
Smoke detector and fire alarm by BrianAJackson via iStock for WMNF News.

St Petersburg Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross will be canvassing  Childs Park on Saturday to install free smoke alarms for residents. They will also inspect existing alarms to make sure they are up to date and working.

According to a press release from St Petersburg Fire Rescue, “during canvasses, common issues include missing alarms, dead batteries, or devices more than 10 years old any of which could delay evacuation and mean the difference between life and death.”

This campaign aims to reduce fire related injuries and deaths. Expect firefighters and Red Cross Volunteers to be out from 9 am to 1pm.

 

 

