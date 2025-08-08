St. Petersburg installs ‘AquaFence’ to shield critical facility during storm season

Provided by City of St. Petersburg

Listen:

Last year, tens of thousands in St. Petersburg couldn’t flush their toilets for days after one of the city’s most critical facilities was shut off because of Hurricane Milton.

The city has installed a barrier around a low-lying wastewater facility to prevent that from happening in the future.

St. Petersburg’s Public Works Administrator, Claude Tankersly, said the idea came about after the city shut down Lift Station 85 as Hurricane Milton approached last year.

“We realized that we needed to protect that particular lift station against a potential 15-foot surge. So we started looking around at options of how we could do that,” Tankersly told WMNF.



Tankersly said it provides temporary protection.

“The best way to storm-proof a facility is to make sure the facility is elevated above the flood zone, above the flood stage. But if you can’t do that, then there are tools like the aqua fence that can provide that temporary protection,” Tankersly said.

The city saw the success of the aquafence at Tampa General Hospital and decided to install it at Lift Station 85.

The station serves critical facilities like hospitals, assisted living facilities, hurricane shelters, and the City’s Emergency Operations Center

Now, Tankersley said Aquafence reduces the chance that they would have to shut it down, and keeps wastewater flowing for the area. But, he warns —

“There’s always a chance, no matter what happens, there’s always a chance that we might lose service,” Tankersly said.

He encourages residents to make sure they prepare a supply of drinking water for the storm season.