What do you think of these St. Pete Pier art renderings?

The design of the St. Petersburg Pier District public art installation has been released. The artist is Janet Echelman and the piece will be known as Bending Arc and should be completed by December, 2019. According to information included in the release, it will cost $1.3 million “which is being covered by private funds. (Infrastructure costs are being paid by the City as part of the Pier construction.)”

At its highest point the sculpture installation will be 76 feet tall and 428 feet wide at its widest. It will use more than 84 miles of twine and more than one million knots. It will be made out of uv-resistant Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fiber.