St. Pete Pride Royal Court members discuss allyship and community ahead of Big Gay weekend

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman, Esmé Russell, and Bryan Hinkson sat down with Miss. Seduction D. Dickerson and Mr. Dioscar DeMilo, two of the three titleholders in the 2025 Mx. St. Pete Pride Royal Court.

Seduction shared what it felt like to be the first cisgender woman to win in a category previously held by trans and drag performers, recognizing both the honor and the responsibility. Dioscar shared his coming out journey and spoke about how local performers played a key role in helping him embrace who he is. They both reflected on how their visibility can help expand what representation looks like.

This weekend marks the finale of St. Pete Pride’s 2025 celebration, starting with a Friday night concert featuring the Royal Court and Grammy-nominated artist Durand Bernarr. The Pride Parade and Trans March will then take place on Saturday. Finally, the Central Avenue Street Fair concludes the festivities on Sunday. WMNF Community Radio and The Big Gay Radio Show will be at the Pride Parade, handing out carnations. Stay proud, Tampa Bay!

