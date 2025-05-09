Donate Now!
St. Petersburg celebrating three bills passed by Florida senate

Posted on May 9, 2025 • by Noah
Recovering from last year’s hurricane season and the need for affordable housing are some of St. Petersburg’s most pressing issues.

Three bills passed by the Florida senate – SB’s 462, 1730, and 180 – were all included on St. Petersburg’s 2025 Legislative Agenda.

The “No Vehicle Wake Zone Provision” was passed as a part of SB 462. It makes speeding in flooded areas punishable by a traffic citation. The city said this results in more property damage after hurricanes or major rain events.

That bill was originally sponsored by a bipartisan effort behind Sen. Nick DeCegile and Rep. Lindsay Cross.

The Yes In God’s Backyard provision passed as a part of SB 1730. It allows churches and religious organizations to use their property for affordable housing regardless of zoning. 

It’s a win for Mayor Kenneth Welch, who first pushed for it last year and worked with Cross to make sure the provision was included in the bill.

“By listening to our residents and working in coordination with our state partners, these smart, forward-looking policies will ensure that St. Petersburg and Florida, as a whole, will be a safer, more affordable place to live,” Welch said.

As a part of SB 180, the legislature passed the “Crane Safety During Emergencies” provision. 

It establishes a set of practices for crane operators before and during storms. 

The provision was prompted after heavy winds from Hurricane Milton toppled a crane into a residential building in downtown St. Petersburg. 

David Thompson, St. Petersburg’s Director of Government Affairs, said the three bills directly address resident’s concerns.

“It was really important for the mayor and our city council as part of our legislative agenda to tackle some of the most pressing issues, which are safety and affordable housing,” Thompson said.

The bills are awaiting the signature of Governor Ron DeSantis.


