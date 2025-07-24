St. Petersburg City Council terminates Rays stadium deal

Tropicana Field lost much of its fiber roof In St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News, 13 Oct 2024.

The St. Pete City Council voted unanimously Thursday to terminate the Rays stadium deal.

The deal would have built a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as redeveloped the surrounding Historic Gas Plant District.

Council member Richie Floyd says the termination will have a minimal impact on the city.

“You know, I think we have an opportunity now, that we wouldnt have had if we were to go forward with this, one in which we have a lot more finances to move forward with the things we need in this city,” Floyd said.

City Council also approved agreements for the Rays to use city-owned land around Tropicana Field for parking and other uses.

According to The Atlantic, Stuart Sternberg has agreed to sell the Rays to Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski for $1.7 billion.