St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to host free life jacket giveaway to promote water safety

Posted on March 12, 2025 • by Faith Montalvo
Life jacket giveaway by SPFR for pool safety
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR), in collaboration with Safe Kids Florida Suncoast led by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation, will host a free life jacket giveaway today, March 12.

The giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North.

Life jackets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. While a child’s presence is not required, it is highly recommended, as proper fit is based on weight and body size.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S. and the third leading cause among ages 5 to 19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to a press release by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, since 2020, Pinellas County has experienced 148 pediatric submersions, with seven children tragically losing their lives to drowning. Residential swimming pools pose the highest risk, but water hazards exist everywhere. Proper safety measures can save lives.

SPFR encourages families to follow The Five Layers of Pool Safety to prevent drowning:

  • Supervise & Learn CPR: Always designate a water watcher and know CPR.
  • Secure Access: Use childproof locks and alarms on doors leading to water.
  • Use Barriers: Install fences and alarms around pool areas.
  • Remove Temptations: Keep toys and floating objects out of the pool.
  • Enroll in Swim Lessons: Teach children how to swim for added protection.

By taking these precautions and ensuring children wear properly fitted life jackets, families can enjoy the water safely.

